The striker has fantastic experience, playing expansively throughout the EFL and most recently in the Indian Super League with North East United, where he netted three times in eight appearances.

The new addition was contracted at Crystal Palace for five years from 2012, after joining from Margate, to 2017 when he made a permanent move to AFC Wimbledon.

During his time in Croydon, Kwesi had loans out to Aldershot, Yeovil, Cambridge United, Notts County and AFC Wimbledon. Between his two loan stints at Cambridge, Appiah scored a remarkable 18 goals in 40 competitive appearances, also providing eight assists.

Kwesi Appiah. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

The Ghanaian has also scored 11 goals in 59 League One appearances for AFC Wimbledon, as well as making 12 Championship appearances, six for Crystal Palace, six for Reading.

Kwesi has also played in the Eliteserien, Norway’s top division, where he scored three times in twelve appearances for Viking Stavanger in 2017.

On an international basis Appiah has represented Ghana under Avram Grant, appearing and netting in the African Cup Of Nations.

Manager John Yems said: “Kwesi is a good addition to the club, he has a good footballing CV and is a very experienced player who knows some of the lads from playing with them earlier on in his career, I hope he enjoys his time here.”