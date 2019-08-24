Palmer comes off bench to fire Crawley Town to win at Leyton Orient

A double by Ollie Palmer helped Crawley come from behind to win 3-2 at Leyton Orient and move up to 12th place in League Two.

Josh Wright gave the hosts the lead with a long-range strike before Nathan Ferguson scored his third of the season with a well-timed effort on the half-hour to make it 1-1.

Orient again took the lead early on in the second-half through Lee Angol’s penalty after Jordan Maguire-Drew was brought down in the area.

But Palmer who made an immediate impact from the bench with two goals in three minutes midway through the second half before Reds defended well in the closing stages to claim three points.

Gabriele Cioffi made four changes from the side that lost narrowly to Crewe in midweek at home, with summer signings Josh Dacres-Cogley and Ferguson returning to the side along with Reece Grego-Cox and Dannie Bulman who captained the team.

There was a good atmosphere around the ground from the off with the 424 travelling Crawley supporters making some great noise.

Crawley Town: Morris; Dacres-Cogley (Sesay 16’), Dallison, Tunnicliffe, Doherty; Bulman, Ferguson (Morais 62’), Camara; Lubala, Grego-Cox, Nadesan (Palmer 58’). Unused subs: Luyambula, Nathaniel-George, Francomb, Galach.

Attendance: 4905 (424 Crawley)