Pagham too strong for Loxwood at Horsham

Jack Langford / Picture: Roger Smith

With this being the only game in the SCFL Premier, with all matches planned on grass pitches called off, the attendance was good and what was on show on the pitch did it disappoint, making it a good decision to switch the game from Loxwood.

Pagham flew into a 3-0 lead within 12 minutes leaving Loxwood stunned. The first was from a corner whipped to the back post by Jack Barnes to be headed back across goal by Conor Geoghegan leaving Joe Clarke to nod into an empty net. Then up stepped Jack Langford, picking the ball up wide left, running at the Loxwood defence rounding two defenders and finally smashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Minutes later Langford picked the ball up in a similar position to run at a nervous back four and took his chance to struck the ball from the edge of the box, the shot rocketing into the post and in.

Pagham looked hungry and out for blood after the 1-0 defeat to Steyning earlier in the week and this time Ryan Morey ghosted in from wide left, skilfully passing three Loxwood players and rolling the ball into the bottom corner. The half ended with a Tom Bold free kick shaking the crossbar with the loose ball headed home on the strike of half-time.

Loxwood returned to the pitch with a little bit more energy in the second half and pressed Pagham but the Lions held g out well and eased themselves back into the game. The 'home' side went down to 10 men when the Loxwood centre half was late in on Olly Hambleton on the edge of the box.

As the rain poured down the game started to fizzle out a bit, but late on Morey drove into the box from the left-hand side, gilding past three Magpies defenders and again rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Two minutes into injury time Devon Fender broke the resilient Pagham backline to be bundled down by keeper Lewis Boughton. Fender with the last kick of the game slotted it home from 12 yards.

Pagham Boughton, DaCosta, Jelly, Geoghegan, Barnes, Hambleton (Bingham), Edwards, Clarke (Radmore), Morey, Micevicius (Hallett), Langford.