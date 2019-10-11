'No time to experiment' as Loxwood gear up for Peter Bentley Cup

Alex Walsh insisted this Saturday's Peter Bentley Cup tie at home to East Preston will not be time to 'experiment' as his side look to pick up their first win in six games.

Loxwood are bottom of the Southern Combination Premier with Saturday's opponents sat two places above them.

Walsh said: "We’re not in a position where we can rotate and change people around. We need to do the opposite and get this squad settled, firing on all cylinders. We won’t be using any competition now as a chance to experiment.

"If other teams don’t take it as seriously, we’ll be taking full advantage of that so if people want to play and rotate their players then that’s up to their managers but we certainly won’t be, we want to do as well as we can in all competitions that we play in."

Loxwood have already played East Peston twice this season, beating them 4-0 in the SCFA RUR Cup, and holding them to a goalless draw in the league.

Walsh added: "We’re looking forward to East Preston. We’ve played them twice so we know a bit about them and at home we fancy ourselves so we’ll see what happens."

Walsh also revealed a trio of players have departed the Magpies. He said: "Matt Hards has moved on, Alfie Gritt has now moved on and so has Vincent Foella, but that’s part of football.

"I thought they were great for us, all three of them are great lads and all tried their best. Some of them weren’t getting the amount of football they wanted and sometimes it’s best for them to try new chapters. I’m sure they will all be at clubs very soon and doing really well."

Walsh is hoping Luke Floyd will be in contention to make the squad, having recently been sidelined through injury. He said: "Hopefully he has a good week resting up. We’ve got a couple of people who are away but we’ve still got a strong side and fingers crossed we’ll do the best we can and hopefully get through."

Loxwood's match at home to East Preston gets underway at 3pm at Plaistow Road.