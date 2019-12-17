'No pressure' on Horsham in Velocity Trophy clash with Whyteleafe

Dominic Di Paola insists there is 'no pressure' on his Horsham side as they prepare to face Whyteleafe in the Velocity Trophy tonight.

It will be their first taste of League Cup action since last season, when they fell at the first round stage, losing 3-1 to Bracknell Town.

After a competition revamp, in which the 60 teams from the Isthmian North, South East and South Central Divisions took part in a group stage, the Hornets have yet to feature, automatically placed in the knockouts in virtue of last season's promotion.

Di Paola admitted the cup isn't a priority, with focus firmly on the league.

He said: "I don't think there's a huge amount of teams in our league, maybe even in the leagues below, that are massively into it.

"Especially now we've got games coming up that are going to take a lot out of us, we're just going to try and do our best.

"We just want to keep the momentum a little bit and, it's a good one tonight because there's no pressure at all. Whatever happens, happens.

"There's other games we've got to focus on as we're still aiming to get the points on the board in the league. That's our key priority this year."

He continued: "You just don't know what could happen off the back of it. We've got Worthing and Lewes over Christmas and, if we pick up a few injuries tonight, we'll be kicking ourselves.

"Everyone knows this isn't a cup we're going to focus on because we've got other games to prioritise and you can't focus on everything.

"It's not ideal before the Christmas period but it doesn't matter, we'll play the game and see how we get on."

Whyteleafe emerged from a group containing South Park, Chipstead, Tooting & Mitcham United and Chertsey Town with seven points from a possible 12, doing just enough to claim top spot.

The Hornets last faced Whyteleafe in a league match back in January when a solitary Tyrell Richardson-Brown strike settled the game to secure all three points for Dom Di Paola’s side.

The Leafe have made a terrific start in the Isthmian South East, currently sitting in fifth with seven wins and five draws from their first 15 games, and Di Paola says it is wise not to underestimate them.

He said: "Whyteleafe are a good side, you saw it last year when we played against them. They play good football and have got lots of good young players with pedigree.

"There's no one you can underestimate in football because people always want to win. I've never known a team go out onto the pitch and not want to win a game because they wouldn't travel down and make the effort to play the game."

As it’s a cup fixture, admission is ALL PAY, and season tickets will not be valid. Admission has been set at the standard price of £11 Adults, £6 Concessions and £2 U16s.

Kick off at The Camping World Community Stadium is at 7.45pm.