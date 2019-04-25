‘No pressure’ felt as Alfold close in on historic title with Billingshurst thrashing

Alfold need a point in their final game of the season on Saturday to clinch a remarkable league title.

They have already secured a top-two finish in Division 1 in their first season in senior football and only a freak set of results will deny them the honours.

SCFL Division 1: Alfold v Billingshurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1910368 SUS-190423-111845001

Alfold travel to Storrington already three points ahead of second-place Steyning Town and with a better goal difference of seven. The Barrowmen will need to hope Alfold lose and there is a good goal swing in their match with Littlehampton to prevent Jack Munday’s side from lifting the title.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Alfold ensured they completed an unbeaten home season with a 6-0 drubbing of local rivals Billingshurst.

Kelvin Lucas led the way with a rampant display netting five of the goals, before Zach Gray got in on the act with a long-range rocket on 90 minutes.

Munday was delighted with the weekend’s results and said: “Winning a tough away game and also a derby on the Monday, I couldn’t be happier, we had a week’s break and the boys could not wait to get playing again.

SCFL Division 1: Alfold v Billingshurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1910328 SUS-190423-111622001

“They really don’t feel any pressure at all, a lot of them are so young and just love playing football that they are not phased by talk of the title.

“All season the boys have been brilliant other than two slip ups to lower opposition, we beat all the top sides and didn’t lose to any.

“I think that is why we are in the position we are in, not to mention the fire power we have in the side with so many goal scorers. We know we have a job to do on Saturday and we are fully focused on that and I’m sure the boys will give everything they can.

“I think we’ve shocked a lot of people by being where we are right now, and I’m sure most people now know where and who Alfold are.”

SCFL Division 1: Alfold v Billingshurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1910339 SUS-190423-111600001

Billingshurst manager Richard Midadje said: “Four soft goals allowed Alfold to take a comfortable hold over this game. Chances for us were hard to fashion with a robust Alfold backline.

“We had a few attacks ourselves but again our combinations and final ball were not decisive enough to fashion a clear-cut opening. Their organisation and experience proved a tough nut to crack.”

Team: Correia, Gray, Fowler, Howard, Williams, Nourse, Stafford, Wanstall, Lucas, Andrade, Mase.

Subs: Pett, Goodman, Hallett, Cawte, De Meyer.