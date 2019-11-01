'No complaints' as Horsham prepare for Haringey Borough return

Dominic Di Paola revealed he ‘hasn’t had too many complaints or concerns’ in what he described as a ‘really enjoyable’ season as his Horsham side prepare for their Isthmian Premier Division match at Haringey Borough this Saturday.

It will be the second time in seven days that the Hornets make the trip to North London following last week’s FA Trophy defeat to Borough, where they crashed out of the competition with a 3-0 loss at Coles Park.

The second-placed Hornets will be hoping to rectify last week’s loss as they aim to close the gap to table-toppers Folkestone Invicta.

However, this will be another stern test with Haringey sitting just outside the play-offs, nine points behind Horsham.

Although, due to their FA Cup exploits, they have played four games less.

Last week’s FA Trophy match drew lots of attention on social media following Horsham’s decision to wear ‘United Against Racism’ shirts in the pre-match warm-ups.

They also formed a guard of honour for their opponents in light of Haringey’s abandoned FA Cup fourth qualifying round game against Yeovil Town which was postponed due to the Haringey players allegedly suffering racist abuse.

But, with Haringey losing the replayed game 3-0 on Tuesday night, manager Di Paola believes this weekend could be a different test.

He said: “It will be a slightly different game this coming Saturday but they’re not going to change how they play. They’ve got a way of playing just like we have.

"All we’ve got to do is defend a little bit better and create more chances, the basic stuff really.

“They’re going to be right up there (at the end of the season). They’ve got a side where there’s a lot of quality there and it’s a tough place to go as well.

"It’s not the best 3G you’ll ever see, and there’s not a lot of space on that pitch to play.”

He continued: “It’ll be a different atmosphere, it won’t be like the one last Saturday where the weather conditions were really tricky. Hopefully we can go up there and go again.

“The likelihood is, we’ll have a few changes but it will be a good challenge. It’s a bit of a trek up there but they are a very welcoming club.

"Every single game is going to be a challenge but the boys have done brilliantly.

“I’ve not had too many complaints or concerns with them. They’ve done really well and if we go up there and don’t win on Saturday, so what? We’ll just move on to the next game.

“It’s a really competitive level. There are going to be times where we get things we deserve and there will be other times where we don’t so we’ll just keep plugging away and hopefully we’ll continue to have a really good, enjoyable season.”