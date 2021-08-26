Nine-man Horsham beaten at Haringey - but Di Paola sees the positives

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola. Picture by Steve Robards

The Hornets are yet to win in the league, albeit after two games, following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Haringey Borough.

Horsham were reduced to nine men in their trip to the capital. Gary Charman was shown red after eight minutes and Haringey immediately went ahead from Michael O’Donoghue’s resulting free-kick.

Alfred Bawling then added Borough’s second before half-time.

Hopes of a second half comeback were dashed when Charlie Harris was shown a second yellow on the hour.

Tom Kavanagh added a late consolation goal from a free-kick, but Bawling struck again at the death.

Di Paola said: “With ten men we were quite decent. Even with nine, the boys showed great fight. There was some good performances amongst it.

“We were really dominant in terms of possession but Charlie’s red killed us, and after that it was a case of damage limitation.

“But there’s been some really good positive performances from Tom Kavanagh, Jack Brivio. Harvey (Sparks) coming back in was good, and I think Tom Richards has been great in both games.

“Once we start getting a settled team out, it’ll start to come together.

“I didn’t think Haringey were light-years better than us with ten, so with 11 I would’ve been quite confident of getting a result.”

This bank holiday weekend sees Horsham host Merstham on Saturday before making the trip to fierce rivals Lewes on Monday.

Di Paola added: “Merstham are a very energetic side, but we’re at home so we’ll take the game to them.

“Lewes are one of the favourites for the title, spending a lot of money this year, so they’ll be good.

“I always look forward to the Lewes games. I know how much the supporters of both teams look forward to it.

“We’re still not quite there yet in terms of players but we’re getting there.”

Meanwhile, the Hornets have a Sussex derby in store following Monday’s FA Cup draw.