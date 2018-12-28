Newport County v Crawley Town: Reds in desperate need of three points in last game of 2018

Reds travel to Wales for the final game of 2018 as we face Newport County in League Two.

The game will be the last one played until the new year and Reds are in need of three points.

Gabriele Cioffi

After a disappointing showing on Boxing Day at Cambridge United the side need to grab a win to bring the fans back on the side of the team.

Pressure has been building on the side after no win in four matches in the league and no away win for almost four months. A poor second half showing at Cambridge showed many people how much Ollie Palmer is going forward as Reds had barely any attacks in the entire second half. A bit of pressure will be over the whole team as they need to pick up points to ensure they don’t drop into relegation contention.

Saturday’s opponents Newport County are not going to make this easy for Reds as they currently sit 11th in League Two. Newport had started the season very well but have dropped off the pace recently and they have lost all of their last three league games.

This included a 4-1 Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Forest Green Rovers. That will be a familiar score to Reds as in the reverse fixture we were able to pull off a 4-1 victory at home to Newport. Goals from Joe Maguire, Filipe Morais, Ollie Palmer and Ashley Nathanial-George helped cap off a memorable day for the Reds.

Newport will be looking to show their fans that they can compete for a play-off place and can bounce back after some poor results recently. They will be without Dan Butler after he received a red card on Boxing Day against Forest Green Rovers.

However, top scorer Padraig Amond will be a huge threat for Crawley to deal with, he has 10 league goals this season and 5 assists.

Both teams come into the game in poor form and will be looking to put this behind them. For Crawley many feel poor performances need to be stopped and the team need to start to get back to winning ways. With the January transfer window just round the corner fans will be wanting to see some signings to improve the squad and help them start winning again.