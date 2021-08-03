New look Roffey kick off season with victory

Roffey got off to a winning start in SCFL Division 1. Picture by Derek Martin

It has been a busy pre-season on and off the pitch at Roffey, with the club strengthening with a view to continuing the progress made over the past five years.

Montpelier, making their senior football debut, started quickly with Harley Damario showing good pace down their right.

And, just as Roffey were getting into their stride, a loose ball at the back ended with Marcus Richmond converting from close range.

But Roffey didn’t panic. Kelvin Lucas netted twice in five minutes midway through the first half.

For his first, picked up a great ball from Josh Neathey before finishing with aplomb. Lucas' second saw him play a one-two with Tiago Andrade before finishing clinically.

It could have been more but for two point blank saves from Lucas Szendela-Goetzke in the home goal.

After 70 minutes, Callum Jardim burst down the right to square the ball back for Neathey to fire home to complete the scoring.

With James Pearse hitting the bar and Andrade causing Montpelier problems, more goals looked possible and the hosts also came close on a couple of occasions.

However, Roffey closed out the game for the win. Roffey host Wick this Saturday.