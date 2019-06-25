New Crawley Town signing hoping to repay club's 'faith'

Crawley Town's new attacking midfielder Nathan Ferguson

Crawley Town new boy Nathan Ferguson revealed that the sheer amount of ‘faith’ the club showed in him was a deciding factor in choosing to sign on for the League Two-outfit.

The attacking midfielder is a recent acquisition from National League South side Dulwich Hamlet, and the 23-year-old was desperate to ‘repay’ the sentiment.

He said: “When I spoke to Crawley before I joined they sounded like they had a lot of faith in me.

“They sounded like they were going to help to give me the platform to play in the Football League.

“That was a lot of what it was (in deciding to move). They were putting a lot of faith in me and hopefully I can repay that.

“I’m definitely looking forward to working with Gabriele Cioffi and everyone at Crawley this coming season.”

Ferguson is hoping to replicate former non-league players Ashley Nathaniel-George and ex-Hamlet teammate Panutche Camara, after the duo became integral parts of the Crawley Town squad during the 2018/19 campaign.

But Ferguson is under no illusion that breaking into head coach Gabriele Cioffi’s first team will be easy.

He added: “I definitely want to cement my place in the first team. I think it’s going to be a very competitive squad but I hope I can try and stamp my place in the team.

“I just want to get some games under my belt to be honest.

“Hopefully I can get some appearances in the first team and kick on.”