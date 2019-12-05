New Crawley Town head coach Yems: I hope the target for once isn't on my back

New Crawley Town head coach John Yems hopes 'the target isn't on his back' after he was appointed at The People's Pension Stadium this (Thursday) afternoon.

The former Bournemouth football operations manager and Exeter City assistant manager will begin his second stint in charge of the Reds with a trip to League Two's second-from-bottom side Stevenage on Saturday.

Despite the Boro's lowly position, the Hertforshire outfit have only been beaten once in their past six league games.

17th-place Crawley, on the other hand, have won a solitary game in 11 League Two fixtures.

Ahead of Saturday's game, new boss Yems said: "There's no difference in beating Stevenage in my opinion than winning the last game of the season.

"It's a massive game for Stevenage, don't worry about Crawley.

"You've got to be prepared to go there and you've got to treat every team with respect."

Yems also admitted that he wanted Reds supporters to set 'realistic targets'.

He added: "I'm only concerned about what we do and how we perform and how we play.

"If you work hard and you finish hard, we'll see (what happens) in April.

"You've got to make sure they're realistic targets. Everybody else, every supporter, has got their own opinions of where we should be.

"Let's get the boys working, let's get some points on the board.

"I just hope the target for once isn't on my back."