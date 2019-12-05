New Crawley Town boss John Yems: I want everybody enjoying their football again

New head coach John Yems wants everyone at Crawley Town 'enjoying their football again' after his appointment this (Thursday) afternoon.

Yems, who has returned to the Reds for a second stint in charge, helped Crawley stave off relegation from the Conference on the final day of the 2007/08 season.

Fan-favourite Dannie Bulman will join Yems' backroom staff, while Edu Rubio will continue in his role as coach.

The former Bournemouth football operations manager and Exeter City assistant manager replaces Italian head coach Gabriele Cioffi after his departure on Monday.

Yems said: "It's a great opportunity. It's a Football League club, you're local, I know a lot of the supporters, I know the area.

"It's a good opportunity to take it and help the players progress as far as we can.

"The thing about it, at this stage of the season, is that we're still in with a chance.

"If we put a few results together we'll go one way but if we lose a few we'll go the other way.

"Any job that you go to, you're not going to walk into a club that doesn't have problems because that's why they bring people in.

"With Dannie and the other lad, there's nothing here that you're going to change drastically.

"You just want to try and make yourself a little bit more competitive and get everybody to buy into it."

The Reds have not won in six in League Two. Crawley sat as high as seventh in the opening months of the season but their recent wretched form has seen them plummet to 17th.

Yems admitted that the Reds were up against 'some big hitters in this league' but stressed that Crawley will be 'trying every game' to rectify their lowly position.

He added: "You forget that there's some big hitters in this league.

"If we work as hard as we do and do what we can do, where it leads you is where it takes you. Let's start looking at that in April.

"At the moment it's about getting the lads playing and getting everybody enjoying their football again, supporters as well.

"All I can offer the supporters and everybody is that we'll be trying every game.

"I'm sure every team that puts a shirt on for Crawley is the same. Let the games commence."