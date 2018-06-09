New contract talks with goalkeepers as Albion thank departing five

Brighton & Hove Albion are to offer goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa a new contract but four of the squad will leave at the end of their current contracts this June.

Full-back Liam Rosenior and midfielder Steve Sidwell have already confirmed they will end their time at the club this summer, along with Rohan Ince - who spent last season on loan at Bury.

Defender Uwe Huenemeier had already agreed to return to Germany and rejoin former club SC Paderborn, on a free transfer.

On-loan Leicester City striker Leo Ulloa, who rejoined the club in January from the Foxes on a window-to-window arrangement, has now returned to his parent club.

The club is opening negotiations with Maenpaa regarding a new deal to extend his stay with Albion.

Albion are still in discussions with goalkeeper Tim Krul and his agent over the possibility of extending his stay, although his current deal also ends this June.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "I would like to thank all four of those players leaving us this summer for their time here at Brighton & Hove Albion. Each of them have been a pleasure to work alongside and have given their all during my time here as manager.

"Uwe, Liam and Steve played a massive part in our promotion to the Premier League just over a year ago and all three have rightly written themselves into the club's history.

"Rohan has spent the last two seasons on loan with Fulham, Swindon and Bury, which has been good for his development, and I am sure that there will be a number of clubs who will be aware of Rohan. I would like to thank him for his professionalism and wish him well for the future."

Hughton added: "Leo proved an important member of the squad in the second half of the season, and on behalf of the club I would like to thank him for his efforts during his time on loan with us."