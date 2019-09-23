Never say die performance is becoming their trademark - Crawley Town opinion

We have now reached 10 matches into the season and all Crawley supporters must be happy with the transformation from last season, gone has the negative attitude and a fighting mentality has been predominant in all the matches played so far.

Over 230 supporters made their way to Northampton in the worst traffic conditions you could imagine, the M25 and M1 were at standstill in places. Some supporters going by car and even the 2 supporters coaches reverting to country lanes to get to the game on time.

Again on Saturday this was totally apparent as not playing to their best were able to fight back having given the host a two goal start - the first was a really poor decision by the referee, every Crawley fan and now on the TV replays could see that it was Ferguson who was fouled but to the amazement he pointed to the penalty spot despite vehement protests from the visitors - Lines made no mistake from the spot kick.

The Red Devils continue to push forward at every chance and Reece Grego-Cox was unlucky from a Bez Lubada pass and his shot was eventually saved by the keeper at the second attempt.

At the interval, the fans were really upset by the penalty decision, which was the difference between the two sides. At the start of the second half, David Sesay replaced Lewis Young but it was again another defensive lapse that Josh Doherty conceded a penalty that couldn't be argued about, Lines again took it but this time Glenn Morris was able to grab the poorly taken spot kick.

The Cobblers were again in front minutes later when Hoskins chip to the back post was fired home by McWilliams at the back post.

Manager Cioffi then made two tactical substitutions, a surprise one was Bez Lubada replaced by Ashley Nathanial-George and Dannie Bulman for Nathan Ferguson, but it had an immediate impact as Ashley NG cut in from the left and fired a hard low shot into the corner of the goal - Town were now only one down, the visitors were now back in the game and starting to show a bit more form that had been lacking for some of the match - but time was running out and as the board went up for six minutes added time the terrific away support were encouraging the team to push forward - it was two minutes from the end of added time that Josh Doherty found himself in the area and his low drive was deflected pass the keeper for the deserved equaliser to the dismay of the home support.

Another point and another never say die performance which is becoming their trademark - if you can't be at your best and still pick up points on the road shows a team that just could go all the way - lets see after the next 10 games where we are.

The supporters have a bit of a rest from travelling as the next three matches are at Home - with Stoke City on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, then Walsall in the League next Saturday and finally Norwich City u21s in the EFL trophy. Our next away game is on October 5 when the team play Forest Green Rovers.

Man of the match as voted by the supporters on both coaches - was Glenn Morris by one vote over Dannie Bulman - an extremely close vote between the two players.

Up Up and Away - Saturday 5th October - Forest Green Rovers - 3.00pm kick off.

The supporters coach(es) depart from the stadium at 9.30am, again the fare is £10.00 for this trip with a buffet provided at the Majors Retreat on route to the match. If you want to book your seat then please contact Alain on 07771-792346. Again the return journey will be non-stop back to the stadium.