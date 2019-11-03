Mixed emotions for Reds fans as team is not progressing despite great football - Crawley Town opinion

The supporters are going through mixed emotions at the moment with the management and team somehow not progressing as to the promising start made to the season – it’s now just one win in 12 matches, it’s so frustrating as we have been playing some of the best football by a Crawley team over the past few seasons – and Saturday at Cambridge was just the same.

The Red Devils somehow managed to lose this game after taking an 80th minute lead through Bez Lubada 8th goal of the season. The hosts came back in the 83rd and 86th minutes to take all three points and sent the visiting team and fans home wondering how that happened. Gabrielle Cioffi make four changes to the side that were well beaten by Colchester the previous Tuesday evening.

The changes saw Glenn Morris, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Lewis Young and Panutche Camara return with Michael Luyambula, Mason Bloomfield, Tarryn Allarakhia and David Sesay dropping to the bench. Ollie Palmer was out due to a toe injury pick up after the Colchester game.

Once again Crawley were the better side over the 90 minutes and despite Cambridge United’s early dominance failed to create any clear cut chances. In the second half there was only one team in it – Crawley, getting back to the form they showed earlier in the season and taking the game to their hosts – attack after attack the Red Devils forges forward and it was just either a final pass or a weak effort that stopped them taking the lead much earlier.

With 7 minutes remaining a hope-full long ball over the top found Sam Smith who beat Jordan Tunnicliffe and shot from a tight angle past Glenn Morris to the goal off the far post to level up the score. The winner three minutes later was a complete fluke and you can’t fault anyone – Glenn Morris came out of the area when another long ball was played along the touchline only for his clearance to hit the Paul Lewis and rebound into the open goal, it could have gone anywhere, it was just our bad luck that it went into the net to the dismay of the 154 visiting fans and team.

The manager now has to get the team ready for the FA cup match this weekend with Scunthorpe United visiting the stadium for the first round game – with the current form, many the fans getting disillusioned with his team selections, so he has to select the strongest team possible and get them to start the game in a positive way and to win, which is what all the home fans will require as a minimum after recent results.

Up Up and Away. The Club have a fixture on Monday evening at East Preston in the Sussex Senior Cup with a kick off at 7.30pm – we are not running any transport to this game – but just as a warning their home game on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, so if you are thinking of travelling to the game then please check with the club before leaving.

Our next schedule away league match is to Stevenage on Saturday 7th December with a 3.00pm kick off - We are running a supporters coach to this game and have seats available if you want to travel – we depart from the stadium at 10.00am and cost for all travelling is £20.00 – please contact Alain 07771-792346 to book on. We have organised a buffet stop at the Sun Inn, Lemsford before the game which is included in the fare.