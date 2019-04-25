'Methodical and controlled' Horsham YMCA extend unbeaten run with Crawley Down Gatwick win

Peter Buckland praised a ‘very methodical and controlled performance’ from Horsham YMCA as they extended their unbeaten run to 14 with a 3-1 home win over Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday evening.

The Anvils went ahead through Marc Pelling but Tony Nwachukwu levelled for YM before the break.

Second-half strikes from Jack Hartley and Alex Barbary then wrapped up YMCA’s ninth league win in ten.

Buckland said: “It was pretty straightforward without sounding blasé.

“We conceded a stupid goal. It was a free-header from a corner which is unlike us.

“But we slowly got our act together and got a foothold in the game.

“It was good goal from Tony before half-time to send us in level and then we got two goals in quick succession.

“I think it’s fair to say we totally bossed the second-half. I don’t think they had a shot.

“It was a very methodical and controlled performance.”

The visitors opened the scoring on 13 minutes. A Crawley Down corner was missed by YM ‘keeper Aaron Jeal and his defence, leaving Pulling to head home unmarked at the back-post.

YMCA levelled five minutes before half-time thanks to a strong finish from Nwachukwu.

The hosts needed just nine minutes of the second-half to go ahead. Hartley found himself on the edge of the area and fired off a sumptuous shot into the top-left corner to make it 2-1.

And two minutes later YMCA found what proved to be the winner. Barbary, arrived late in the box, flicked home from a cross to seal the win and continue YM’s impressive streak.

Buckland added: “We had to tinker because they somewhat fooled us with their formation. We had to drop another man into midfield.

“We were being overrun in the first 20 minutes but we got our act together.

“We’re back up to second now and two points clear.

YMCA host Langney Wanderers on Saturday in their final game of the season.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Evans (Gill 80), Gilbert, Harding, Donaldson, Gedling, Nwachukwu (Nash 87), Barbary, Bown, Hartley (Eales 89). Unused subs: Wadhams, Clark.