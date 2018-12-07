Mansfield Town v Crawley Town: New date confirmed

A new date has been confirmed for Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town.

The fixture will take place on Tuesday 15 January 2019 (7.45pm).



The match was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday 27 November, but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Tickets previously purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the new date next month.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town postponed - updated with pictures | Crawley Town's Joe McNerney feels improved away form could lead to League Two play-off place | Crawley Town's Joe McNerney: 'Glenn Morris is the best goalkeeper I've played with'