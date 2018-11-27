Mansfield Town groundsman says 'it took literally seconds' for the referee to postpone Crawley Town match

Mansfield Town's head groundsman has revealed it took only a matter of seconds for referee Michael Salisbury to call the game off

Crawley Town were due to face the Stags in their latest Sky Bet League Two match before heavy rain subsequently led to an unplayable waterlogged pitch.

The adverse weather conditions showed no sign of easing before referee Salisbury deemed it unplayable.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town postponed - updated with pictures | Crawley Town's Joe McNerney: 'Glenn Morris is the best goalkeeper I've played with' | Five things we learned from a mixed week for Crawley Town

And Merriman tild the club's website it was an almost instantaneous decision for Salisbury as he began to inspect the One Call Stadium turf.

“It was literally seconds” he stated. “As soon as he [referee] came on he said straight away: ‘this won’t happen’.

“It’s one of them where it’s two to three inches deep in places. It started about half past two and was steady for half an hour, but then it really started coming."

A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced soon