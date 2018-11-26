Mansfield Town - all you need to know about Crawley Town's next opponents

Mansfield Town have lost only once all season in League Two – at home to Exeter.

They are on a new club record run of 13 unbeaten away league games.

Matt Preston

Their last gasp equaliser at Lincoln extended their unbeaten League Two sequence to 12 games.

They have the second meanest defence in the division and have equalled MK Dons' with most clean sheets at nine apiece.

They have switched from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3 in recent games.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town's Joe McNerney: 'Glenn Morris is the best goalkeeper I've played with' | Crawley have 'all the ingredients' to compete for League Two play-offs says Gabriele Cioffi ahead of Mansfield trip | Defender Joe McNerney pleased Crawley Town dug in to take Crewe Alexandra win but felt Reds rode their luck in the first half



Stags are without centre half Dave Mirfin long term and have midfielder Alex MacDonald building up his fitness, though unlikely to figure tomorrow.

Jacob Mellis

But as they prepare for an eighth game in November tomorrow, it's no surprise it's taken its strain on them all.

Last weekend they had three key stars playing on with illness - Ryan Sweeney, CJ Hamilton and Matt Preston – Neal Bishop just back in the side from illness, Jacob Mellis at 60 per cent fitness with a strain and Hayden White forced to pull out in the pre-match warm-up after his hamstring tightened.

Mansfield will give them all as long as they can to report fit for duty.

Stags' season has been a slow burner with too many draws early doors.

But not losing those games and cementing a never-say-die team spirit has given them a marvellous platform for the second half of the season. They are only out the top three on goal difference.

Their brand new purpose-built training ground opens in the next week or two as well.