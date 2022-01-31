It was revealed on Sky Sports News on Friday the deal was all but confirmed - but a 'right balls-up' with the paperwork, which is unlikely to be rectified by the 11pm deadline, has seen the deal on the verge of collapse.

See our transfer live blog here.

At the Swindon Town press conference, which you can watch in full here, Yems was asked if it was worth fans staying up late to catch any Reds transfers.

D'Mani Mellor

He joked: "Yeah stay up tonight - there’s a good film on Film4."

But he added: "We are trying a few but we had some disappointing news concerning the Manchester United player, there was a right balls-up with the paperwork from their end and I don’t think that will go through, we are trying to rectify it. Clare [James, club secretary] has been working all night to try and get some in.

"It’s one of those things, we have been coming over adversity all season so it doesn't concern me that much but it’s annoying.

"You do things because you think things are going to happen, then all of a sudden they have a great way of kicking you right up the jacksie.