Manchester United youngster on verge of joining Crawley Town on loan

Crawley Town are on the verge of singing Manchester United youngster D’Mani Mellor on loan, according to reports

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:53 pm

Sky Sports report Mellor is set to undergo a medical and all the paperwork is expected to be done within the next 24 hours.

Read More

Read More
Crawley Town boss John Yems confirms there will be at least one more signing in ...

The attacking 21-year-old went on loan to Salford City at the end of the summer transfer window but only managed three appeaRances.

D'Mani Mellor

He scored two goals for the under-23s last week in a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

www.unitedinfocus.com said: "Mellor, 21, needs to go out and play as he has an uncertain future at United with his contract set to expire, and little chance of regular first team action, barring a fantastic goalscoring spree out on loan at Crawley."

The Reds are currently missing top scorer Kwesi Appiah with an injury.

Crawley Town travel to Bradford City tomorrow (Saturday.

Have you seen? Crawley Town defender Jordan Tunnicliffe is back and confident Reds can cause an upset at Bradford City

Manchester UnitedSky SportsBrightonBradford City