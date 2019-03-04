Manchester United and Liverpool both want Real Madrid playmaker, Arsenal interested in Ajax and Celtic stars as a replacement for Nacho Monreal - Rumour Mill

Manchester United and Liverpool both want Real Madrid's 26-year-old midfielder Isco. (Tuttosport)

Here is today's Rumour Mill.

Isco (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

