‘Magnificent’ players praised as West Chiltington crowned champions

West Chiltington manager Keith Tomsett saluted his players after they secured the West Sussex Football League Premier Division title.

The clinched the crown with a 2-0 victory at Angmering in the final game of the season. That saw them complete the season with 16 wins from their 20 matches, drawing one and losing just three.

They finished three points ahead of second-placed TD Shipley with a goal difference of a staggering +76.

On Saturday, Chilt produced a strong display to eventually overcome their very hard working hosts who defended stoutly throughout.

Paul McCafferty broke the deadlock halfway through the second half with a well placed shot into the bottom corner from outside the box that crowned a fine performance which earned him the man-of-the-match award. Glenn Whitaker headed home the second from a Gary Weedon cross to make the game safe in the closing stages.

The three points formally confirmed Chilt as champions and the players came off the pitch a happy bunch, able to celebrate with the trophy, in a season that also saw them as the Walter Rossiter Trophy winners and Malcolm Simmonds Cup runners-up.

Tomsett was a delighted man at the finish and said: “Our players to a man, have been magnificent this season.

“To go through a whole season losing just three league games, scoring 96 goals whilst only conceding 20 shows that every single player made a positive contribution to a superb season.

“The challenge will be to keep up these standards next year but we can worry about that in the future because we fully intend to celebrate this success first.”