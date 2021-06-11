Loxwood to hold open trials for youth squads

Sam Beard, pictured holding the Dennis Probee Youth Cup, graduated from Loxwood's youth teams before playing for Barnet and Dorking Wanderers

The Magpies’ trials will take place at Horsham’s Camping World Community Stadium from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

This years’ crop is being coached by Pierre Hazlewood, a UEFA B License coach who has been involved with the club for nearly ten years.

Also on the day, first team players will be running sessions and will be on hand to talk with players with questions, along with manager Spencer Slaughter and the first team coaches.

Chairman Mark Lacey said: “There are a lot that have come through and obviously we believe, and always have, that we need to push our youth players

“As they say, if they are good enough they’re old enough. We have always believed in youth development.

“There are a lot of our former under-18s playing at higher level and across the county, and now a lot of local team are following our lead.”

Loxwood have had over 30 players come through the under-18s including some that have played at a higher level.

Sam Beard joined Dorking Wanderers from the Magpies and now plays for National League outfit Barnet.

Local lads Luca Cocoracchio and Tom Summerfield have also earned moves after graduating from Loxwood’s youth sides.