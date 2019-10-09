Loxwood show 'great character' despite fifth consecutive defeat

Alex Walsh admitted he was ‘gutted’ and ‘disappointed’ after his Loxwood side fell to runaway Premier Division leaders Eastbourne Town, losing 4-2, condemning them to their fifth straight loss in all competitions.

Loxwood haven’t picked up a win since the beginning of September and have yet to record a league victory this season.

Dan Perry struck from the penalty spot after a foul on Aaron Capon to give Eastbourne an early lead before George Taggart doubled their lead minutes later.

Sam Karl got the Magpies back into the match, fizzing an effort past Michael Platt, while Matt Boiling headed in an equaliser after half-time.

But the visitors regained the lead with a second spot-kick. Boiling arrived late on Capon and Perry stepped up to dispatch his second penalty.

Capon ensured the three points would head back to The Saffrons when he made a driving run before shooting past Liam Matthews.

Walsh said: “The performance was really good. At 2-0 down after ten minutes, a lot of teams would have crumbled but credit to the boys.

“We showed great character to get ourselves back in the game but we’re gutted we didn’t get a point.”

Walsh felt the two penalty decisions proved costly. He added: “You can’t be giving the leaders any chances and to give them two, you come away disappointed.

“There is no one in this league we fear, and no one who we think is an easy three points but we’re looking at each game at a time.”

Loxwood host East Preston in the Peter Bentley Cup this Saturday (October 12).

Loxwood: Matthews, Frankland, Dawson, Boiling, Dunningham (Toure 80) Courtney, Mthunzi, Hawkes (Colbran 55), Karl, Brodie, Goldson (Dackers 70). Unused: Gardner.