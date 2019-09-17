Loxwood punished by 'silly individual mistakes' and inconsistency in FA Vase exit

Alex Walsh rued ‘silly individual mistakes’ and a lack of ‘consistency’ as Loxwood exited the FA Vase at the second qualifying round following a 3-2 loss at Punjab United on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead but goals from Mark Goldson and Luke Floyd put the Magpies in front on 32 minutes.

Loxwood couldn’t hold their advantage before the break as Punjab struck on the stroke of the referee’s half-time whistle.

United were quick out of the blocks in the second period and were rewarded with an early goal.

The Magpies rallied and besieged the Punjab defence but Walsh’s side could not find that all-important equaliser.

Walsh said: “Overall we are disappointed we haven’t gone through. I thought we were the better side but silly individual mistakes have cost us again.

“We need to stop leaking goals. If we improve on that we’ll start winning football games again.

“We know we haven’t had the consistency yet from some of the older players because they’ve been away or injured and things like that.

“If you told a race driver to go round a track ten times in a row he’d get similar times. At the moment we’re getting different drivers out every single week.

“If you look at the teams at the top like Eastbourne Town, I don’t think they’ve changed their team for two or three seasons.

“They’re the sort of teams that go on and win these titles. The ones that chop and change are the ones that finish in forgettable places.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult first couple of months but after that we will start getting more consistency.”

Punjab took the lead on three minutes. A whipped corner into the box found a United player who powerfully headed home.

Loxwood levelled 20 minutes later. Goldson did well to pick his spot and fire a fierce strike past the Punjab keeper to make it 1-1.

Luke Floyd struck on 29 minutes to give the Magpies the lead. The winger unleashed a sweet left footed shot that nestled in to the bottom corner,

Loxwood couldn’t hold onto their lead before half-time. A quick free-kick caught the Magpies cold, allowing Will Johnson-Cole to equalise in the dying embers of the half.

The second period saw Punjab come out with more aggression and intent than Walsh’s side, and the hosts were rewarded with a goal from Luqman Adesina three minutes into the half.

The remainder of the game saw Walsh’s side throw wave after wave of pressure at United, but to no avail as Loxwood exited the Vase.

The Magpies visit Steyning Town on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Follea, Dawson, Colbran (Delgado 85), Boiling, Dunningham, Frankland, Floyd (Garner 70), Brodie, Goldson (Elmellas 80), Karl.