Loxwood Magpies under-15s flying high at new level

Loxwood Magpies under-15s proudly sport their new kit for the new season

The competitive season began with a cup tie against division-above Smallfield.

A great cup tie was played out in a frantic fashion, with Smallfiled running out 2-1 victors. Neo Kurpas netted for Loxwood.

The following week saw the Magpies host Mayford in the league. A fast start, against a depleted Mayford, saw two quick goals scored before the hosts plundered three more before half-time.

Loxwood hit five more in the second period, resulting in a 10-0 victory. Fletcher Hooley (3), Tom Bonney, Chris Coombe (2), Liam Spackman and Yura Varybus (3) struck for the Magpies.

Dorking-based St Pauls Panthers then visited the Nest. The Magpies were missing seven and could only call on the services of 12.

St Pauls made all of the running in the first half, only for Bonney to hit a 25-yard screamer against the run of play.

The second half saw some excellent saves from new keeper Joel Durance. The tiring Magpies conceded a penalty. but star of the show Durance made a great save down low, and then got a strong hand to the rebound to keep the ball out.

But with five minute left the inevitable St Pauls goal arrived, and it looked like the stuffing had been knocked out of Loxwood.