Loxwood 'got their rewards' as they secure first league point away to AFC Uckfield Town

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey hailed a good team performance as his side picked up their first point of the season away to AFC Uckfield Town.

The Magpies hit a 92nd minute equaliser through Jordan Warren after Uckfield had taken the lead on the stroke of half time through Callum Smith in this Southern Combination Premier clash.

Neathey was delighted to pick up their first league point and felt his squad got their rewards for a battling display.

He said: “It was good to get this draw against a tough Uckfield side, which is never easy to go to.

“We keep saying to them stay patient and keep trying to play the football that we’re trying to get across to them.

“They’ve done that over the last two games especially and they’ve got their rewards.

“I’ve got to give them all credit really for sticking at it and it was a good team performance.”

Loxwood’s afternoon got off to a poor start as Ross Swaine gave away a fifth minute penalty but keeper Sam Smith made a great save to deny Uckfield’s Anthony Storey. Smith put the hosts ahead on half-time after he swept home from an Ellis Cormack cross.

As the second half went on Uckfield dominated the game as keeper Smith made several saves to keep the score at 1-0.

With 89 minutes on the clock, Matt Hards skewed wide after a pull back from Dean Wright and looked to have passed up the opportunity for a draw.

However with almost the last kick of the game Warren rifled home a stunning half-volley to ensure the visitors took home a point.

Loxwood host Erith Town in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday before travelling to Horsham YMCA in the league on Monday.

Loxwood: S J Smith, Courtney (Death 73’), Warren, S L Smith, French, Swaine (Hooper-Ridsdale 50’), Hards, Penfold, Wright, Gritt (Williams 73’), Wood. Unused: Matthews, Bennett