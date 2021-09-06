Loxwood first team manager leaves role

Spencer Slaughter has left Loxwood. Picture by Phil Westlaker

A statement posted on Loxwood's website said: "Loxwood FC is disappointed to announce today that Spencer Slaughter will not continue in his role as first team manager at the club due to differing opinions on the direction the club should take.

"We thank Spencer for his time at the club both as a player and in managing the team through some difficult times and wish him well for the future.

"In the short term the team will be managed by our remaining management team and coaches until a permanent replacement is found.

"If you are interested in the role please send your CV to the chairman Mark Lacey using email: [email protected]"

Slaughter was appointed as first team manager at Loxwood in April 2020.

Slaughter lead the Magpies to the final of the SCFL Supplementary Shield in May.

Loxwood were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Lancing after the game finished 1-1 in 90 minutes.

The Magpies held Eastbourne Town to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in what proved to be Slaughter's final game in charge.