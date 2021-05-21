Loxwood chairman and captain laud club's Supplementary Shield achievements

Loxwood will look to end their Supplementary Shield campaign on a high when they face newly-promoted Lancing in the final on Saturday.

The Magpies topped Group D ahead of local rivals Broadbridge Heath, Horsham YMCA and Alfold to book a date with Newhaven in the semi-finals.

The clash with the Dockers produced high drama, as Loxwood struck in second half stoppage time to force a shootout.

Loxwood celebrate their penalty shootout win over Newhaven in the SCFL Premier Division Supplementary Shield semi-finals. Picture by Phil Westlake

The shootout went to sudden death but Loxwood netted eight penalties to Haven’s seven to seal their spot in the final.

Magpies chairman Lacey said: "I'm so proud of all the boys for achieving what they have achieved throughout the whole of season, especially since lockdown.

"From running 1,000 miles and raising money for Sussex Mind, and now reaching the final of the Supplementary Shield, it has been fantastic.

"They have all been through so much with mental health, losing jobs etc.

"It's also helped my son who everyone knows in the SCFL. He loves his football players so much this has really helped him. To see him walk out with players will be something else

"It has been a tough few seasons and to now be in a final against the best team in the league over the last two seasons, newly-promoted Lancing, is so great for everyone involved with the Magpies."

Loxwood captain Westlake added: "It’s been an difficult season due to Covid and the fact we have had to cope with the season being so stop-start.

"I’m so proud of the club for sticking together and keeping each other going during a really difficult time.

"We have worked so hard on a fitness during the lockdowns and I really think being in the final is a great reflection of all our hard work.

"We have such a good togetherness and no matter the result on Saturday, we have done ourselves and everyone involved at the club proud."