Loxwood boss rues selection issues after crushing loss at Newhaven

Alex Walsh rued a lack of player availability as ‘the most frustrating thing’ about a surprisingly poor Premier Division campaign after his Loxwood side were thumped 5-1 by Newhaven on Saturday.

Mo Diallo and Lee Robinson gave the Dockers a two-goal cushion inside 30 minutes but Dan Allen gave the Magpies hope, halving the deficit before half-time.

But a further goal from Robinson, and two more from Callum Connor and Robert Malila, completed the rout with the Magpies still searching for their first league victory of the 2019/20 season.

The result confirms Loxwood will be bottom at Christmas and Walsh bemoaned player availability as a common cause for their disjointed performances.

He said: “If you go into any game without a lot of your players, which has been a recurring thing for us this season, it’s going to have a massive impact.

“That’s probably been the most frustrating thing this year.

"Players in the database that I have, have all played in the Isthmian League. To get them playing in the league below is difficult unless you give them the carrot of going out on loan.

“It’s very hard to lure them away from a club that are in a higher league but priorities are with their parent clubs.

“We’d rather have them in a Loxwood shirt sometimes than not at all.”

Speaking about the Newhaven result, Walsh added: “We knew it was going to be a really tough afternoon. They’re very good at home and on good form as well.

“We were disappointed not having the full amount of players available but they definitely deserved to beat us on the day. We’ve just got to move on as quick as possible.”

He continued: “We had to use both our substitutes inside 40 minutes, which felt like it wasn’t going to be our day, but we showed good character to keep ourselves in the game.

“I was disappointed with the second half reaction. The first half we dug in deep and everyone gave 100 per cent.

“I just felt second half we didn’t put in the same fighting spirit we had done in the last few games.”

Loxwood travel to fellow Premier Division strugglers Pagham on Saturday and Walsh is under no illusions at the importance of the game.

He explained: “It’s about beating the teams around you and Pagham is one of those games where we have to go in with no fear and roll our sleeves up.

“We’ll be going there full of optimism and if we can play with the levels we have done previously then there’s no reason we can’t get a result.

“We’re not happy with the position we’re in but it’s going to take a big effort from everybody, including myself, to get ourselves out of it so we look forward to the challenge.

“I have full confidence that we can get out of it, and it’s going to take a lot of energy, but it’s all worth it if you stay up.”

Loxwood: Mathews, Courtney (Dunningham 25), Jenkins, Slaughter, Webster, Allen, Frankland (Kouate 40), Dackers, Magrath, Colbran, Brodie.