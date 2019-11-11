Loxwood boss left frustrated by consecutive postponements

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh has expressed his frustration at his side’s postponed fixtures but conceded it was ‘out of their control’.

The Premier Division’s bottom side have had their last two games called off due to the weather.

The Magpies were set to visit Eastbourne United on November 2 and host Saltdean United on Saturday but waterlogged pitches in both instances saw the games called off.

Walsh said: “Obviously we can’t do anything about the games being called off.

“It’s frustrating in regards to the squad and with it being out of our control, there’s not a lot we can do.

“The referees make the decisions and I think both decisions have been right.

“It’s disappointing not to get games on but we’ve had a friendly in between to make sure we keep ticking over and have some game time.

"We did a training match on Saturday so the players got a bit of football.”

Walsh’s side are without a win in the league this season having played 12, drawing four of those games and losing the other eight.

Despite this, they are rarely on the end of heavy defeats. This season, Loxwood have lost seven games by one goal in all competitions suggesting many of their games are closely fought and the league table makes things look a little harsh.

Loxwood are due to host high-flying Peacehaven & Telscombe next Saturday. The visitors currently sit in fourth-place with 22 points from 12 games and have won their last two matches although both were cup ties.

Walsh added: “I think they’re a good team and they were last year as well.

“Their manager and their side have done well but I think that we’ve got to take each game as it comes.

"We’ll give them a good test and so long as the weather holds out I’m expecting a good game.”