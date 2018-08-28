Loxwood boss feels FA Cup draw against Erith Town was 'a fair result'

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey felt that a draw was probably the right outcome in their home FA Cup preliminary round game against Erith Town.

The Magpies went ahead on four minutes after Matt Hards 20-yard drive, but the visitors scored a freak equaliser on 81 minutes as an in-swinging cross evaded everyone and nestled into the far corner.

Neathey was disappointed to concede such an unusual goal but felt the result was right on the day.

He said: “It wasn’t really a shot, it was more of a cross that eluded everyone and went in at the far post.

“They had other chances to go in front, and a draw was a fair result as I thought it was the least they deserved.

“There’s no hard feelings from us in terms of the result.”

After Hards’ early goal Loxwood had the better of the first half with the majority of chances falling to the Magpies.

The first 45 ended 1-0 to the hosts but a tactical tweak from Erith saw them go to three up front.

Loxwood retreated deep into their own half and held out defensively up until the 81st minute leveller.

A cross was swung in and sailed over the Magpies defence as well as beating Liam Matthews to make it 1-1 so late in the game.

Neathey added: “It was really pleasing that we went ahead early, it was just a shame that we couldn’t hold on but overall the result was fair after 90 minutes.”

Erith Town will host Loxwood in the replay on Monday, September 3.

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Jardim, Hards, French, Williams (Warren 63’), Wood, Swaine, Wright, Penfold, Neathey (Maunder 77’). Unused: Gritt, Death, Hooper-Ridsdale, Smith