Loxwood boss 'completely trusts the players' to rectify poor form

Alex Walsh ‘completely trusts the players’ to turn Loxwood’s fortunes around following their 6-2 thrashing at Hassocks in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Joe Bull put the Robins ahead before Callum Jenkins equalised before half-time. Josh Hawkes put the Magpies in front near the hour-mark but James Littlejohn hit back for Hassocks.

Littlejohn doubled his tally before Loxwood skipper Spencer Slaughter saw red.

The ten-man Magpies wilted and Littlejohn completed his hat-trick before Ben Bacon added a late double.

The result leaves Loxwood bottom and without a win in the league.

Walsh said: “When we went 2-1 up we should have killed them off.

“We’ve come out of another game thinking ‘how have we not taken three points?’

“Our defending was poor. We spoke to the players and we can’t accept that performance.

“Everyone in the camp is well aware of our league form.

“Looking at the games we’ve played, apart from Hassocks which was a freak result, they’ve been so close.

“We’ve conceded last minute goals and on another day you win those.

“We know we’ve got it in us. I back and completely trust the players to come through this."

READ MORE Corinthian Casuals 1 Horsham 2: Hornets up to second after unbelievable late comeback | Horsham YMCA boss Buckland: 'It's been hard work this season' | Broadbridge Heath beaten at home by Eastbourne United - picture special

Bull opened the scoring on 20 minutes after firing a shot through a crowd of players and past Magpies keeper Liam Matthews.

Jenkins then bent a stunning free-kick into the top corner to level on 35 minutes.

Five minutes after the restart, Hawkes’ headed home to put the visitors ahead.

Littlejohn tucked home Jack Troak’s cross on 68 minutes to restore parity. And the pair combined again to put Hassocks in front two minutes later.

Slaughter was then dismissed on 72 minutes following a coming together with Troak.

Littlejohn completed his treble three minutes later and Bacon struck twice in the final four minutes.

Last (Tuesday) night saw Loxwood exit the Sussex Senior Cup at the first round after a 1-0 loss at Division 1 outfit Shoreham.

The Magpies host leaders Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Dawson, Jenkins, Hawkes (Dackers 72), Beda, Slaughter, Colbran, Mthunzi, Gritt (Toure 46), Brodie, Karl (Campbell 85). Unused: Garner, Boiling.