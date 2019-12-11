Loxwood and Broadbridge Heath share spoils after moving tribute

Alex Walsh accepted ‘every point helps’ as his Loxwood side drew 1-1 with local rivals Broadbridge Heath in the Premier Division, after a ‘tough and emotional’ week which saw the club rocked by the tragic passing of young midfielder Suel Delgado.

Delgado turned out for both sides in his career and the clubs paid their respects by holding a minutes applause in a moving tribute to the talented youngster.

Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath, where a minute's applause was held before the game, remembering Suel Delgado. Pic Steve Robards SR09121901

The Loxwood players also wore commemorative shirts with ‘Suel - Always thinking of you’ emblazoned on the front before kick-off.

Jamie Wanstall opened the scoring for the visitors just past the half-hour mark but the Magpies hit back with ten minutes of the game to go.

Mark Goldson’s cross was inadvertently deflected by Andy Waddingham into his own net.

Walsh said: “It has been an emotional week and it would have been really, really tough to take nothing from the game.

Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath, where a minute's applause was held before the game, remembering Suel Delgado. Pic Steve Robards SR09121901

“Though Broadbridge Heath aren’t on the best form, they’ve still got some good players that can hurt you and it may be a good point at the end of the season.

“We’re pleased we didn’t lose the game and that we came from behind with a never say die attitude.”

He added: “We spoke about starting fast and getting up and at them and unfortunately we didn’t do that well enough.

READ MORE Loxwood and Broadbridge Heath remember Suel Delgado - in pictures | Depleted Horsham 'did brilliantly' in top-of-the-table clash at Folkestone Invicta | Holders Bognor progress in Sussex Senior Cup after beating Horsham YMCA

“To find ourselves 1-0 down, we had to dig in deep and try and salvage something from a losing position.

Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath, where a minute's applause was held before the game, remembering Suel Delgado. Pic Steve Robards SR09121901

“Everyone was well aware that we needed a reaction and we got that. It felt like two points dropped for us but every point helps. It gives us something to build on at Newhaven on Saturday.”

In a half of few chances, Wanstall broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when he broke into the box and found the net, despite a partial block from a defender.

Heath came close to scoring again, Magpies keeper Tyler D’Cruz somehow managed to push Paulo Okoye’s effort onto the upright before he spectacularly tipped Martyn Flack’s volley over.

The Magpies equalised in the 80th minute when Goldson’s cross took a wicked deflection off Broadbridge Heath skipper Waddingham before trickling into the net.

Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath, where a minute's applause was held before the game, remembering Suel Delgado. Pic Steve Robards SR09121901

Loxwood face a trip to Newhaven on Saturday while the Bears host Langney Wanderers.

Loxwood: D’Cruz, Frankland (Kouate 78), Jenkins, Webster, Allen, Slaughter, Floyd (Colbran 65), Hawkes, Dackers, Goldson, Brodie (Nicholson 46). Unused: Matthews, Dunningham.

Broadbridge Heath: Chester, Flack, Robinson, Jones, Waddingham, Law, Wanstall, Hull (Connor Jones 79), Okoye (Callum Jones 87), Taylor, Howell. Unused: Gallagher, Shergold, Bromage.