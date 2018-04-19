Youngsters praised for stepping up to plate for a ‘bare bones’ Loxwood

Matt Camp was delighted with his Loxwood youngsters for stepping up to the plate when they were forced to travel to AFC Uckfield stripped down to the ‘bare bones.’

The Magpies featured two 16 year olds and three 18 year olds in their squad as they secured a hard-earned point in a 0-0 Premier Division draw.

That was after they suffered a gut-wrenching late home defeat to Peacehaven due to Marcus Allen’s 90th-minute strike on Saturday.

Despite that and the fact they lost Eddie French and Harry Lloyd from their 15-man squad during the day on Tuesday, and then goalkeeper Andy Barr in the warm-up, Camp was pleased with their efforts.

He said: “We were really down to the bare bones with a 12-man squad and just one sub. Our frontline were both 18 as we brought in Archie Goddard for his senior debut and we were very pleased with him.

“He did a good job and he enjoyed himself. He could have scored early on with a fierce-left foot drive and that gave him a bit of confidence. He was excellent and did everything that was asked of him.

“Josh Neathey has had a bit of first-team experience already, but he did well at a place that is not always a nice place to go to.

“The pitch is never good and they have showed some really good form over the couple of matches. They have Trevor McCreadie up front and Ant Storey, who has experience with Middlesbrough, always imposes his influence of the game.

“We had a game plan and on the whole, played very well. They had more of the play, but we had the better clear-cut chances.”

As well as 16 year olds, Goddard and Neathey, the Magpies featured 18-year-old trio Matt Boiling, Hayden Skerry and Ruben Denyer-Schneider.

Camp said: “Another really good performance and one to highlight is Josh Courtney. He gave Trevor McCreadie very little and that’s a big statement as for me he is probably the best centre-forward in the division. Matt Boiling, who is on loan from Worthing, did very well in there with Josh.”

Loxwood now face four games in eight days to conclude their season starting with a trip to Arundel on Saturday. Camp added: “It’s been a long season, but we have hung in there. One big positive is that young players that have come on.”

Loxwood: Smith, Bachelor, Courtney, Boiling, Wood, Napper, Hallard, Neathey (Denyer-Schneider 71), Skerry, Goddard.