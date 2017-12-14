YMCA and Heath frozen out in RUR Cup but Buckland looks ahead

Horsham YMCA and Broadbridge Heath were left out in the cold on Tuesday night.

Freezing conditions and snow over night on Monday effected much of Sussex and temperatures failed to rise the following day.

That saw plenty of matches fall foul of the weather across both the Bostik League and Southern Combination League, as well as cup competitions.

YM’s Sussex RUR Charity Cup fixture away to Chichester City was one such match. Following an afternoon pitch inspection, a referee deemed the pitch unfit for the quarter-final clash to take place.

Broadbridge Heath’s home tie at the same stage of the competition suffered the same fate. They were due to host league strugglers Littlehampton.

Crawley Down Gatwick’s last four game against Pagham was also off. In the one match that did take place Newhacven stuffed Lancing 12-0.

YM boss Peter Buckland has warned that his side must continue at the same level they have been playing ahead of their league match against East Preston on Saturday.

He said: “It will be a tough game. They are a good, young footballing side. We beat them at home earlier in the season and that was a tough game.

“We’ll really have to be on our game. We are just taking each game at a time. It’s happy days, we’re in good shape and we’re looking forward to the run in.”

Broadbridge Heath host Worthing United in the Premier Division.