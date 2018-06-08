YM to keep faith in squad for promotion push

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland is again setting his sights on promotion to the Bostik League next season – and has already had many of his players commit to remaining at the club.

YM finished fourth last season and Buckland is hoping his side can iron out the mistakes that saw them fall short of promotion.

The Gorings Mead outfit suffered with injuries last season as they slipped from pole position during the season run-in.

Despite this, the YM boss does not believe he will need too many new faces to realise their ambitions. Buckland said: “The aim for next season has to be promotion. My squad know they had a golden opportunity last season but we were dropping points in stupid games.

“There were games that we lost against the bottom six, yet we did well against the better sides. I know we can do it. There’s not a problem with consistency, attitude, or ability, the only problem was, and I cannot emphasise this enough, injuries.”

And while the manager is happy with his squad, he is in talks with two players from the league above – a defender and ‘big, old fashioned’ striker.

Buckland added: “I’m quite content with keeping last season’s squad together and we’ll only need two additions. I’ve already text players about pre-season and all bar one has text me back. The only odd one out is Sam Schaaf (left) as he’s away on a fortnight’s holiday but I’ve no reason to think he won’t sign. You look at our squad and 90 per cent of them are reaching their third or fourth season with us. Some might argue that may be a fault if you haven’t been successful, but I disagree.

“I’m talking to two players, a defender and an out-an-out striker. I think we could do with a big, old fashioned striker who holds up the ball. I can’t say who they are but they are both playing at Step 4.”