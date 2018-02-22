Worthing quartet leave on loan

Worthing Football Club have allowed four young guns to leave on loan.

Defender Matt Boiling, along with midfield trio Ruben Schneider, Reece Hallard and Hayden Skerry have dual-signed with two-divisions below Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Loxwood.

Promising Boiling has made over 40 first-team appearances at Woodside Road since making his debut for the club as a 16-year-old two seasons ago.

Boiling, 17, spent a brief spell on loan at Bostik League South Horsham earlier in the campaign and is now set to complete the season with Magpies.

Midfielder Hallard has amassed more than 20 appearances for Adam Hinshelwood this season but increased competition has meant a lack of game time in recent weeks.

Versatile Schneider impressed after featuring a number of times this campaign but he has not played since suffering concussion back in November.

Skerry - the youngest of the four joining Loxwood - is yet to make a first-team appearance but has bagged 11 goals for Worthing's under-18 team this season.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood has now challenged the quarter to go out and perform.

He said: "We’ve got a big squad here and it’s tough on the ones that aren’t playing at the moment because the team has been doing well.

“Loxwood is a good club and it will do all four players good to go and get a run of games."

"We’re lucky to have a lot of talented young players. Matt Boiling), Reece (Hallard) and Ruben (Schneider) have all played a lot for this club at such a young age and never let us down and Hayden (Skerry) continues to impress for the under-18’s.

“The idea is for them to go there, get some competitive football under their belts and go from there”.

Worthing make the trip to Harrow Borough in the Bostik League Premier Division on Saturday, then go to Kingstonian two days later.