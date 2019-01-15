Westwood warns someone will soon be on the end of a Horsham hammering after narrow Whyteleafe win

Assistant manager Adam Westwood has warned that someone will feel the wrath of a Horsham goal fest in the coming weeks.

The Hornets crept over the line with a 1-0 victory against fellow play-off chasers Whyteleafe on Saturday to go third in the South East Division of the Bostik League.

Horsham v Whyteleafe. Tyrell Richardson-Brown. Picture by John Lines

Westwood while relieved and pleased to grab a well-deserved three points believes they will soon put a side to the sword when they click again in front of goal.

In truth, they missed a hatful against ‘Leafe and have netted just three in their past four, while not to be sniffed at the assistant boss can see a big win on the horizon.

He said: “We missed four or five good chances, but it will come. Over the next few games we are going to beat someone five or six-nil as soon as we start taking our chances. We are going through one of those periods when it doesn’t seem to be going over the line. But having said that T (Tyrell Richardson-Brown) came on and scored a great goal.

“I did say with 15 minutes to go, I don’t mind a point, but I don’t want to lose. When you have T, who can do anything at any time, he can pull something off and Rob (O’Toole) up front just works his socks off, so you know you are going to get one or two more chances.

“I feel a bit sorry for Smudge (Chris Smith) at the moment, he just needs one to come off his backside, he is doing everything else - running putting the graft, but it’s just not going in at the moment.

“But it will, once he gets one, he’ll get two or three and reference to what I said about winning one five or six nil, that will be the game he gets his goal and he and we will push on.”

Westwood also singled out centre-back Dylan Merchant for praise as they kept back-to-back clean sheets.

He added: “Dylan was terrific, absolutely terrific. For me he was our man of the match even though Lee (Harding) picked it up off the match sponsors. I thought he was just head and shoulders above the rest.”

We brought Biff (Joe Shelley) back in and Dean Lovegrove was pretty unlucky to miss out after we conceded just one goal in two games that he was in while Biff was suspended.