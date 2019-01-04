We won’t let title dream die through injury problems, says Horsham YMCA boss Buckland

Peter Buckland says he will not let Horsham YMCA’s title and promotion dream die out as a result of injuries.

The Gorings Mead outfit slipped from the top of the Premier Division table after their 1-0 derby defeat to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

The YMCA boss has rued a lengthy injury list throughout the season and has a number of key players still sidelined.

Captain Ash Dugdale, Ollie Gill, Luke Donaldson, Dave Brown, Alex Malins and Tom Gilbert are just some of their absentees.

YM trail new leaders Chichester City by four points heading into the new year and Buckland said: “My biggest concern really is injuries.

“I do not want things to fizzle out like last year when key players are sitting in the stands watching the games.

“We have a meeting this week between Julian (Miller)and Ben (Godfrey) to decide whether we need to bring players in from somewhere.

“Ash Dugdale, Ollie Gill and Tom Gilbert are all ones that will not immediately be back. They are going to be a few weeks.”

Buckland says he maybe forced to go outside the Southern Combination League in search of players due to the drawn-out process of in-league transfers.

He explained: “It’s so drawn out. Within our own league I can’t just pick up the phone and speak to a player to see if they are interested.

“You risk a £150 minimum fine, so need to have a seven-day approach in, then it’s more like three weeks, before anyone is likely to be playing for you.

“So that means we do have to look outside of our own league. We do have a good relationship with Lewes, so maybe something can be done there.”

YM host fourth-from-bottom Shoreham on Saturday, who have recently appointed Curtis Foster as their new manager as he quit Worthing United for the role.