‘We will be happy just to be in the play-off places’ - Horsham fully focussed on the run-in

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola says they have quickly put last weekend’s defeat at champions elect Cray Wanderers behind them and admitted they will be happy with any of the play-off spots this season.

The Hornets remain second in the Bostik League South East Division in what has become an extremely tight race for places second down to fifth.

Horsham now just have a one-point lead over Ashford United, who have a game in hand, and two over fourth-placed Hastings United.

Haywards Heath, who have also played a game less, trail by three points.

Di Paola has stressed they will be pleased to finish anywhere in the top five behind runaway leaders Cray, who beat them 2-0 on Saturday.

The manager said: “From my point of view we are doing really well pushing where we are, so it doesn’t really matter.

“With seven games to go, where we end up is where we end up. We will be happy just to be in the play-off places come the end of the season.

“And if we are there, then you never know what can happen.

“We have only been second for a couple of weeks of the whole season. Hastings have spent the vast majority of the season there and Ashford for a few weeks as well.

“All we want to do is finish as strong as we can now. We have played our absolute hardest game, but we do still have some tough ones.”

On Saturday’s top-of-the-table defeat, Di Paola added: “None of the boys were too disappointed. Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say they are a very good team. They should have gone up last year and failed and they are the best team I have come up against.”

Horsham’s attention now switches to a trip to Greenwich Borough, whom while bottom of the table, have been in better form since the appointment of new managers Steve O’Boyle and Steve Sallis at the end of January.

Di Paola is expecting no gimme from the improving outfit and said: “They are in really good form and have lost just one out of their last four which isn’t bad for a team that, on paper, is bottom of the league.

“I am quite friendly with the assistant manager up there and their boys will be bang up for it. We will have to be at our best as we are not playing them at the best time.”

Horsham maybe without Jack Brivio, who has been suffering with illness, while Lewis Hyde is expect to be sidelined for a week with a groin strain.