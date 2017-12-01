‘We do not look out of place against any team now’ - Horsham manager Di Paola

We do not look out of place against any team now – that’s the verdict of Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets – a hugely-changed side from the start of the season – have been praised for just how far they have come.

That’s despite a tight Bostik League South Division table which sees Horsham in 15th place with their 26 points despite a run of one defeat in nine games.

A four-point return from the week comes as a result of a 2-1 win at home to Hythe Town and 1-1 draw at Herne Bay.

Di Paola said: “We have a good group of 18 players, they have come together with a spirit and the boys work really hard and have adjusted to the way we play.

“We have come a long way as a group. We do not look out of place against any team now and credit to the players for that.

“I’d like to see everyone take their chance when they come along. Jack Hartley is a great example of that as he has been one of our best players.

“The same with Toby House, who is due a start, Dean Bown has stepped in well and Josh Street has had a couple of injuries and been away, but I want to get him up to speed.

“The frustrating thing is that we get results, but do not seem to move in the table. We flit between 15th to 19th with so many teams in the same area. We are all taking turns to drop points, but overall I see us as doing fine at the moment.”

Injury wise, Joe Keehan is expected back around Christmas, but Chris Breach, Charlie Oatway and Asa Nicholson are sidelined indefinitely.

The Hornets travel to Phoenix Sports on Saturday and host Littlehampton in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.