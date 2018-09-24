Watch: Howie the Hornet 'buzzing' to lead mascots home at Plumpton Racecourse

Horsham mascot Howie the Hornet said he was 'buzzing' to have beaten his club-representing rivals in the mascot race at Plumpton Racecourse on Saturday.

Howie opted to run instead of fly and his feet served him well in the Haywards Heath Lions Mascot Race in memory of Geoffrey Smith aka Tadworth The Hound.



The event formed part of the racecourses fun day and saw the Hornets' mascot - aka Matt Haynes - clinch a brilliant win as well as lifting the best dressed trophy.



Howie led the pack home ahead of second-placed Haydon the Womble from AFC Wimbledon and KNK Kev in third as well as stiff competition from Jenny the Giraffe from Sutton FC and Sammy from the Samaritans among others.



The popular Horsham mascot said: "Obviously I was over the moon to have won, especially against a high class field of finely tuned mascots.



"You could even say I was buzzing after the finish! The race was in memory of our great friend Geoff Smith who organised all the local mascot races and raised a lot of money for charity so we were all happy just to turn out for his memory.



"However obviously it was nice to get one over my good friend Haydon the Womble as well.



"I have raced at Plumpton before but I think this may be my first win there. I haven’t raced for a while so it was nice to get back out there and win."



In 2004, the Horsham Independent Supporters’ Club met and agreed to finance a club mascot based on their nickname and that November Howie the Hornet was born.



Appearing at numerous charitable events since, Howie quickly became a popular figure in and around the town and has done a fantastic job in spreading the club’s name, even being crowned Olympic Mascot Champion.