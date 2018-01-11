Wanstall hat-trick helps continue Alfold’s fine run as they go third

A Jamie Wanstall hat-trick helped Alfold extend their unbeaten run to nine games and climb up to fourth place in Division 2.

Their 6-1 drubbing on Montpelier Villa avenged a 3-2 defeat inflicted on Fold earlier in the season and saw them narrow the gap on leaders Roffey to just four points.

Football. Alfold v Montpelier in Division 2. Jamie Wanstall. Pic Steve Robards SR18001321 SUS-180801-061845001

With almost every other game in divisions one, two and the premier being off due to bad weather, credit went to the Alfold groundsmen with the match being just one of eight SCFL fixtures to be played.

The reverse fixture saw Montpelier take all three points against Alfold earlier in the season which Fold manager Matt Munday described as one of the most craziest and frustrating games he has witnessed.

With a real point to prove and still feeling hurt from that defeat, Alfold were desperate to get out there and gain a valuable three points.

They started on the front foot creating chance after chance and it took just 10 minutes for the first goal and it was Jamie Wanstall, who finished well from a Jamal Sultan cross.

Football. Alfold v Montpelier in Division 2. Goal 2.36pm Pic Steve Robards SR18001398 SUS-180801-062059001

In-form Dan Hallett got the second half hour in with a clever toe-poke finish inside the box, adding to his hot goal streak of now scoring in nine league games in a row.

Six minutes later and it was Wanstall who had been causing trouble all game went down the left-hand side his solo effort would make it 3-0 with another brilliant finish.

The second half started similar to the first with constant pressure on the away side. A corner put in the box from Lee Wragg saw Jack Munday leap with the goalkeeper who parried the ball to the edge of the box for Tom Routley to calmly finish and make it 5-0.

Minutes later and almost an identical goal to the previous it was Wanstall who would complete his hat-trick, but in fairness to Villa they never gave up and got a consolation goal.

Football. Alfold v Montpelier in Division 2. Pic Steve Robards SR18001377 SUS-180801-062037001

Hallett found himself in on goal and scored the final goal of the game making it 6-1 to Alfold.

Manager Matt Munday was delighted with the performance and said: “I couldn’t have asked for more from the players with it being our first game back after the festive break, the table is starting to reflect our performances.

“With our original target being midtable we are now over achieving, I now think we could really push on and nail down a top-four finish with strong teams above us in Rustington and title favourites Roffey who have it well in their hands.”

Alfold will now welcome Worthing Town this weekend.

Alfold: Correia, Fowler, Goodman, Pett, Munday, Lucas, Sultan, Routley, Hallett, Wragg, Wanstall. Unused: Sullivan.