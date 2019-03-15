Walsh warns Loxwood against complacency in visit to fellow relegation fighters Eastbourne United

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh has warned his side against complacency ahead of their crunch trip to bottom-of-the-table Eastbourne United in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Although United are the division's basement side, they have seen a huge improvement in performances and results since Arron Hopkinson took charge at The Oval in December.

Cut adrift at the bottom before Hopkinson's appointment, the Whites now find themselves three-points shy of Premier Division safety.

Loxwood met Eastbourne United back in October and the Magpies picked up a resounding 5-1 home victory, in what proved to be former manager Gareth Neathey's only league win before his departure.

A lot has changed at Plaistow Road since that result. The subsequent appointment of Walsh at the end of October has seen Loxwood shoot up to 15th in the table and six points clear of the drop.

Despite a gap of nine-points and five-places between the two, the Magpies boss has called for focus from his squad against a side 'scrapping for their lives'.

SEE ALSO Loxwood's dressing room deflation after Saltdean defeat 'shows just how far the players have come' | Loxwood reap the benefit of 'a tighter-knit group of players' as they move away from the drop zone | Loxwood manager Walsh praises team's character despite Horsham YMCA defeat

Walsh said: "I wouldn't say we should be winning. I don't think we can be that complacent yet.

"We feel it's going to be a very, very tough game. They're scrapping for their lives as we are.

"Credit to their guys. When I came in with Nathan (Bowen, Loxwood assistant manager) and Owen (Matthews, Magpies goalkeeping coach), they were a side that was on two points.

"I've got a massive amount of respect for the guys there. They're trying to do their bit in turning it around there."

"On Saturday we're not going to sit back, we're going to go for it again."

Loxwood are sweating on the fitness of just one of their players going into their battle at the bottom. The Magpies are hoping to welcome back Sam Karl after the forward missed Saturday's home defeat against Saltdean United with the flu.