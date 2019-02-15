Walsh to take a trip into the unknown as Loxwood go to Lingfield

Alex Walsh will be coming up against an unknown quantity as his Loxwood side make the trip to Lingfield in the Premier Division on Saturday.

The Lingers sit sixth in the division after five consecutive league victories in December saw them shoot up the table.

The two teams met in October at Plaistow Road, with Chris Simmons and Matt Camp taking charge after the resignation of Gareth Neathey, and it was ten-man Lingfield who took home the three points thanks to a first-half strike from Ben Connolly.

Walsh admitted that he hadn't seen the Magpies' opponents in action but believed his side would have to put in a strong display against a team on the rise.

He said: "They're a good side but they are one of the teams in the league that I have to admit I've not seen.

"I don't know a lot about them but, looking at their results and hearing a couple of things from other people, they're a good, strong outfit.

"We'll have to be at our best but we're going to go there and try to win the game and we'll put on the best performance that we can."

Despite Walsh losing midfielders Ross Swaine and Lewis Westlake, Loxwood will have a near fully-fit squad to choose from although their captain may face a late fitness test.

The Magpies boss added: "Hugo (Cowan) picked up a knock against Hassocks and that was a big loss for us. He's our captain and he's a big part of our team.

"We're hoping that we can get him through for Saturday."