Haywards Heath Town beat Horsham YMCA 4-0 in the final of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup on a scorching Bank Holiday Monday.

The victory meant Shaun Saunders' men completed the league and cup double.

Heath players celebrate the fourth goal. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

PW Sporting Photography was at the game - you can see his pictures in the slideshow above.

Peter Bentley Challenge Cup final: Akehurst brace sees Heath complete league and cup double



Saunders: 'We’ve had an unbelievable journey this season'