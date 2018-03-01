Two new additions at Horsham as Dorking duo return to parent club

Horsham have made two new additions with their Dorking Wanderers duo returning to their parent club and are awaiting news on trying to extend George Landais’ stay.

Forward Tom Tolfrey has be recalled to the Premier Division outfit along with Anthony Oaks, whose season-long stay has been cut short.

Lewes striker Landais’ extended loan is up although they are hoping to keep hold of the attacker if it suits both parties. Incoming is midfielder Ryan Worrall, who has joined from Tonbridge Angles and Bailie Rogers, brother of Alfie, who was previously at Haywards Heath.

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola said: “Ryan is a young central midfielder, who was at Eastbourne Borough and is not a bad little player, so we are pleased to get him on board.

“He had been playing at Tonbridge, but we understand they have cut their budget and it’s a result of that.

“Bailie left Haywards Heath and asked if he could come to training. We had tried to get him in pre-season, but wanted to stay loyal to them, so something has happened there.

“We will give him a go. I have said before that everyone will be getting a chance now with ten games to go.”

One player that had a short-lived stay with the Hornets was Oaks, who has returned to parent club Dorking after just one appearance. That was due to a ‘breakdown in communications’ over where Oaks lived and where Horsham were playing.

The 32-year-old midfielder was not aware the Hornets were playing at Lancing, while Horsham believed he was based around the Leatherhead area of the M25, not north of Heathrow.

Di Paola added: “The first training session took him a four-hour round trip. It was not fair on him coming all that way.

“It was a misunderstanding all-around and it’s a shame as he is a really good player. And would have potentially been one for next season, but it’s just too far. I do not like players that have to travel too far as you get excuses about training and them being late for matches.”

Dean Bown will remain out on loan at Peacehaven to get some required match fitness.

For Saturday’s home clash with third-from bottom Ashford Town both Matt Axell and Jack Hartley return.